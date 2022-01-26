Alaska Air Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 26, 2022 12:49 PM ETAlaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Alaska Air (NYSE:ALK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.22 (+108.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.85B (+129.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ALK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward.