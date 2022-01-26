Hot Stocks: GLW rallies on earnings; KMB, FFIV, ADP fall; MAT rises on DIS princess deal
Jan. 26, 2022 1:05 PM ETCorning Incorporated (GLW)KMB, FFIV, ADP, MAT, DIS, HASBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor
- Earnings news remained a key theme in Wednesday's intraday trading. Corning (NYSE:GLW) posted a double-digit percentage gain after the release of its quarterly results.
- However, some stocks experienced selling pressure despite nominally impressive results. Often a cautious forecast sparked investor skepticism. Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) and Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) all fell in the wake of quarterly reports that nominally beat expectations.
- In other news, Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) was another midday mover, bolstered by a licensing deal with Disney (NYSE:DIS).
Gainers
- Corning (GLW) jumped 13% after the company's earnings and guidance topped analysts' expectations. The company announced a quarterly profit of $0.54 per share, beating estimates by $0.02. Revenue rose nearly 11% to reach $3.71B.
- For the current quarter, GLW projected EPS between $0.48 and $0.53, with a revenue figure of $3.5B-$3.7B.
- Meanwhile, Disney cast its magic on Mattel (MAT), with the toymaker rising nearly 9% on a licensing win. According to the Wall Street Journal, MAT has secured the rights to make toys based on DIS's princess lineup, retrieving the license from rival Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS).
Decliners
- Kimberly-Clark (KMB) retreated about 3% in intraday action after its quarterly results included a disappointing profit forecast. The consumer products maker beat expectations with its Q4 results but predicted sales growth of just 1%-2% for 2022. This was below the 3% expansion that analysts had projected.
- Earnings news also put pressure on shares of F5 (FFIV). The company surpassed expectations with its latest quarter but warned that supply-chain disruptions could impact its ability to meet demand.
- Concerns about its ability to maintain growth amid the supply bottlenecks sparked an 11% midday slide in FFIV.
- A better-than-expected profit report wasn't enough for investors in Automatic Data Processing (ADP). The stock dropped about 6% despite earnings and revenue that topped expectations.
