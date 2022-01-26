Hot Stocks: GLW rallies on earnings; KMB, FFIV, ADP fall; MAT rises on DIS princess deal

Jan. 26, 2022 1:05 PM ETCorning Incorporated (GLW)KMB, FFIV, ADP, MAT, DIS, HASBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor

Wall Street

400tmax/iStock via Getty Images

  • Earnings news remained a key theme in Wednesday's intraday trading. Corning (NYSE:GLW) posted a double-digit percentage gain after the release of its quarterly results.
  • However, some stocks experienced selling pressure despite nominally impressive results. Often a cautious forecast sparked investor skepticism. Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) and Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) all fell in the wake of quarterly reports that nominally beat expectations.
  • In other news, Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) was another midday mover, bolstered by a licensing deal with Disney (NYSE:DIS).

Gainers

  • Corning (GLW) jumped 13% after the company's earnings and guidance topped analysts' expectations. The company announced a quarterly profit of $0.54 per share, beating estimates by $0.02. Revenue rose nearly 11% to reach $3.71B.
  • For the current quarter, GLW projected EPS between $0.48 and $0.53, with a revenue figure of $3.5B-$3.7B.
  • Meanwhile, Disney cast its magic on Mattel (MAT), with the toymaker rising nearly 9% on a licensing win. According to the Wall Street Journal, MAT has secured the rights to make toys based on DIS's princess lineup, retrieving the license from rival Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS).

Decliners

  • Kimberly-Clark (KMB) retreated about 3% in intraday action after its quarterly results included a disappointing profit forecast. The consumer products maker beat expectations with its Q4 results but predicted sales growth of just 1%-2% for 2022. This was below the 3% expansion that analysts had projected.
  • Earnings news also put pressure on shares of F5 (FFIV). The company surpassed expectations with its latest quarter but warned that supply-chain disruptions could impact its ability to meet demand.
  • Concerns about its ability to maintain growth amid the supply bottlenecks sparked an 11% midday slide in FFIV.
  • A better-than-expected profit report wasn't enough for investors in Automatic Data Processing (ADP). The stock dropped about 6% despite earnings and revenue that topped expectations.
  • To track Wall Street's best- and worst-performing stocks throughout the session, turn to SA's On The Move section.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.