Rivian Automotive (RIVN +9.9%) shoots higher off a report that the electric vehicle startup plans to increase its production rate to 200 units per week after working through some assembly line issues. Rivian was averaging about 50 units a week through the end of December.

On Bloomberg TV earlier today, Ford CEO Jim Farley said the company has no plans to sell its Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) stake when the lockup period ends in May and does not see direct competition with Rivian in the early days of the EV player's growth phase. Farley did say that everything is still on the table as the Rivian story plays out.

Rivian Automotive reported a total of 1,015 vehicles produced in 2021 and 920 vehicles delivered.

EV stocks, in general, are having a very strong day just ahead of Tesla's earnings report today after the closing bell.