U.S. Steel to invest in Carnegie Foundry to accelerate advanced robotics
Jan. 26, 2022 1:05 PM ETUnited States Steel Corporation (X)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- U.S. Steel (X +0.6%) has entered into a strategic investment and partnership with robotics and artificial intelligence studio Carnegie Foundry, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
- The companies say they will work to accelerate and scale industrial automation driven by advanced robotics and AI.
- Carnegie Foundry said it will use the investment to accelerate venture opportunities by commercializing and scaling its industrial automation portfolio of robotics and AI technologies in advanced manufacturing, automated warehouses and supply chains, industrial robotics and more.
- The amount of the investment is not disclosed, but U. S. Steel will join Carnegie Foundry's board of directors.
- Shares have fallen sharply since Stelco CEO Alan Kestenbaum warned of "significant oversupply and significant shrinkage of demand" affecting the industry, but Seeking Alpha contributor sees U.S. Steel as "a breakout stock for 2022."