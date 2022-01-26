Sherwin Williams Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 26, 2022 1:06 PM ETThe Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Sherwin Williams (NYSE:SHW) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.35 (-73.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.76B (+6.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SHW has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 19 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 3 downward.