Tractor Supply Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 26, 2022 1:08 PM ETTractor Supply Company (TSCO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.85 (+12.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.23B (+12.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, TSCO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 2 downward.