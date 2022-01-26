GasLog Partners Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 26, 2022 1:09 PM ETGasLog Partners LP (GLOP)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.53 (+39.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $89.05M (+4.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GLOP has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.