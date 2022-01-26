1-800 FLOWERS.COM FQ2 2022 Earnings Preview
Jan. 26, 2022 1:22 PM ET1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- 1-800 FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Thursday, January 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.79 (+4.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $979.36M (+11.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FLWS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.