Kirby Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 26, 2022 1:22 PM ETKirby Corporation (KEX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Kirby (NYSE:KEX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 (-29.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $592.4M (+21.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, KEX has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.