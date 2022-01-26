Xcel Energy Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 26, 2022 1:23 PM ETXcel Energy Inc. (XEL)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.57 (+5.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.1B (+5.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, XEL has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.