Eagle Materials FQ3 2022 Earnings Preview
Jan. 26, 2022 1:24 PM ETEagle Materials Inc. (EXP)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Thursday, January 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.47 (+27.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $461.05M (+13.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EXP has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.