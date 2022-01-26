Dover Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 26, 2022 1:25 PM ETDover Corporation (DOV)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Dover (NYSE:DOV) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.67 (+7.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.92B (+7.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DOV has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.