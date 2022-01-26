Textron Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 26, 2022 1:25 PM ETTextron Inc. (TXT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Textron (NYSE:TXT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.96 (-9.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.45B (-5.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TXT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.