Teledyne Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 26, 2022 1:27 PM ETTeledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Teledyne (NYSE:TDY) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.20 (+20.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.36B (+68.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TDY has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.