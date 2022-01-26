Alpine 4 announces graphene battery joint venture
Jan. 26, 2022 1:33 PM ETAlpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (ALPP)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Alpine 4 Holdings (NASDAQ:ALPP) has formed RCA Batteries, a joint venture between its subsidiaries, RCA Commercial and Elecjet.
- RCA Batteries will manufacture and distribute the ElecJet family of graphene batteries. Elecjet will continue to build electronic components, and hold intellectual property, including patents and software copyrights. Samuel Gong will be President of RCA Batteries while remaining as President of Elecjet.
- RCA Batteries has four types of battery cells: the Apollo Ultra battery pack, two types of cylindrical cells, a 18650 Graphene Lithium battery cell and a 21700 Graphene Lithium battery cell. The company plans to start small volume production of its graphene enhanced Solid-State Batteries in Q222 and full-scale production in 2023.
- ALPP shares are currently trading ~13% higher