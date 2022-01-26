Groupon surges 22% after investment SumUp considers $23B financing round
Jan. 26, 2022 1:39 PM ETGroupon, Inc. (GRPN)GS, AXPBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) stock jumps 22% after a payments company it backs is considering a funding round that could value U.K.-based SumUp at about EUR 20B ($22.6B).
- SumUp could seek more than EUR 500M from investors, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter. Talks are in the early phase with no decisions yet made on timing or the fundraising target, they added.
- Groupon (GRPN) and American Express (NYSE:AXP) originally invested in SumUp in a 2013 financing round.
- In late December, Groupon (GRPN) shares climbed after Prescient Point called the company "significantly undervalued" and pointed out GRPN's sizeable investment in SumUp.
- In March 2021, SumUp raised EUR 750M from existing and new investors including Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and Temasek Holdings.
- SumUp makes card readers that retailers use to accept credit, debit, and contactless payments in person, and offers links for accepting payments online.
- In December, Groupon (GRPN) named Kedar Deshpande as CEO, succeeding interim CEO Aaron Cooper.