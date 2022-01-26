Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) is down 7.44% on what has been a day of recovery for a large chunk of the electric vehicle sector. Volume of Arrival (ARVL) today is already at 27.5M shares vs. the average daily volume of 4.6M shares.

Shares of Arrival (ARVL) are now down 52% YTD and are off more than 85% from their high mark. A new 52-week low of $3.19 was carved out earlier in the session. See the advanced chart.

Arrival (ARVL) started trials of the Arrival Bus at a testing facility in the UK last month. The vehicles will be going through rigorous validation and testing ahead of certification and public road trials this year.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating has been flashing Sell on Arrival since early November due to low marks for profitability and valuation.