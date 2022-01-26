Extreme Networks Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Jan. 26, 2022 1:52 PM ETExtreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, January 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.17 (+30.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $272.07M (+12.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EXTR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.