Rogers Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 26, 2022 1:53 PM ETRogers Communications Inc. (RCI)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Rogers (NYSE:RCI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.75 (-24.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.05B (-17.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RCI has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.