MACOM Technology Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Jan. 26, 2022 1:57 PM ETMACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- MACOM Technology (NASDAQ:MTSI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, January 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.62 (+34.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $158.99M (+7.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MTSI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 2 downward.