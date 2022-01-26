Lions Gate in talks to acquire STX, boost library - Variety

  • Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A -0.8%, LGF.B -0.9%) is in talks to acquire some or all of STX Entertainment, Variety reports - a development that could boost the profile of two of Hollywood's nascent "mini-major" studios.
  • It would also be a divergence from STX's planned sale to private equity's Najafi Cos.
  • Bollywood entertainment player Eros International became Eros STX Global (ESGC +9.5%) through its acquisition of STX in July 2020. But that marriage turned rough with a poor integration that tanked Eros' stock price.
  • Last month brought a deal for Eros to sell STX to Najafi.
  • That deal included a 45-day "go-shop" period to allow for seeking better bids. Now, along with Lions Gate, several other bidders are said to be pursuing topping Najafi's offer for STX.
  • Najafi's deal is valued at $173 million (most of which is assuming STX debt) and it's "hesitant" to get out of the way, according to the report.
