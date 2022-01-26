NetScout Systems Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Jan. 26, 2022 2:02 PM ETNetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, January 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.62 (-6.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $233.35M (+2.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NTCT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.