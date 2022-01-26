With inflation staying well above its 2% target, the Federal Reserve says it will soon be appropriate to raise interest rates. For now, the central bank keeps its federal funds target rate range at 0.0%-0.25%, as was widely expected.

The Fed will end the tapering of its asset purchases in early March, the policy-making committee said. Starting in February it will increase its holdings of Treasury securities by at least $20B per month and of agency mortgage-backed securities by at least $10B per month.

The Federal Open Market Committee voted unanimously for the monetary policy decision.

In a separate statement, the Federal Open Markets Committee said it will determine the timing and pace of reducing its balance sheet based on its goals of maximum employment and price stability. It expects to start shrinking the amount of securities it holds after the process of increasing rates has begun.

"The Committee intends to reduce the Federal Reserve's securities holdings over time in a predictable manner primarily by adjusting the amounts reinvested of principal payments received from securities held in the System Open Market Account (SOMA)," the FOMC said.

It plans to hold securities in amounts needed to implement monetary policy efficiently and effectively in its ample reserves regime. And in the longer run, the committee plans to hold primarily Treasury securities in the SOMA, "thereby minimizing the effect of Federal Reserve holdings on the allocation of credit across sectors of the economy."

The strengthening economy and employment picture means the Fed can start removing the extremely accommodative policy that it adopted when the pandemic shocked financial markets and the economy.

Now the central bankers are becoming more concerned with the persistence of inflation. "Supply and demand imbalances related to the pandemic and the reopening of the economy have continued to contribute to elevated levels of inflation," the Fed's statement said.

Risks to the economic outlook remain, they added, including potential new variants of the coronavirus.

The central bank committee also reaffirmed its statement on longer-run goals and monetary policy strategy.

The 10-year Treasury yield rises 2 basis points to 1.79%. The stock market trims some of its gains in midafternoon trading, with the Dow up 0.6%, the Nasdaq rising 2.0%, and the S&P increasing 1.1%. There may be even bigger swings when Chair Jerome Powell answers the media's questions at 2:30 PM ET.

