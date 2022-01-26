Olin Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Jan. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETOlin Corporation (OLN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Olin (NYSE:OLN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.47 (+1276.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.4B (+45.5% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 1 year, OLN has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • "Olin have been getting rid of marginal businesses under long-term index pricing contracts and replacing with negotiated business at higher margins - price ahead of volume," writes Robert Honeywill on Seeking Alpha at the rating of Strong Buy.
