Eastman Chemical Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 26, 2022 2:07 PM ETEastman Chemical Company (EMN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.86 (+10.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.4B (+9.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EMN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward.
- Recently, Eastman Chemical plans $1B plastics recycling facility in France - Bloomberg