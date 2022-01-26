3 ways to avoid getting killed in the next stock market crash
Jan. 26, 2022 2:11 PM ETBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor3 Comments
- The stock market staged a furious reversal during Monday's session, with the S&P 500 turning a midday decline of nearly 4% into a positive finish by the close. The major averages have remained off the multi-month lows they set during that session, leaving most investors breathing a sigh of relief.
- However, even if the market has reached a near-term bottom, 2022 has obviously become a more treacherous year of trading, as high-profile investor Tom Lee put it. As such, you need to be prepared. To do that, consider these three strategies for avoiding the worst of the next stock market crash:
Stock Picking
- In a bull rush, investors can largely grab tickers at random. Stay diversified enough and you'll make money. At the same time, a bet on the overall market – like buying an ETF tied to the S&P 500, for instance – can become a great investment strategy.
- However, things become more complicated when the threat of a potential crash looms on the horizon. Suddenly the "buy everything" or "just throw a dart" strategies become less viable. In more volatile times, a rigorous stock-picking strategy can provide significant value.
- Even in a down market, some stocks will hold up better than the rest. Meanwhile, when the rebound comes, certain names will feel the updraft more intensely than the market as a whole. As a result, it's possible to weather an uncertain market by getting choosy about your investments.
- You should do your own research to determine the best strategy for you. However, Seeking Alpha has resources that can help you narrow your options, including a list of top stocks for 2022 and value picks for a volatile market.
Target Sectors
- Selecting individual stocks can be dangerous. A bad decision by management or an unforeseeable turn of ill fortune can tank your pick. You can make the right determination about the market and still back the wrong player.
- By targeting sectors, you avoid this trap. This strategy lets you take advantage of trends and certain market conditions, without the single-company risk that comes with an individual stock investment.
- ETFs provide an excellent way to play sectors or trends. These investment vehicles represent baskets of related stocks, while the ETFs themselves trade under a single ticker. (To help find the right ETF, you can look at Seeking Alpha's ETF screener.)
- In terms of the current market, experts have highlighted financials and energy as groups likely to hold up well in the current environment. For financial companies, rising interest rates typically lead to better profits, with industry leaders, like the CEO of Bank of America, pointing to "a lot of leverage" from prospective Federal Reserve hiking.
- Meanwhile, energy stocks should benefit from rising prices for commodities like oil and natural gas, as strong demand outstrips limited supply. Even in the uncertain stock market of early 2022, energy stocks have done well, with many big names in the industry reaching new 52-week highs, even while hundreds of other stocks hit their lowest levels in a year.
Dividends
- Price appreciation is the main source of return that people think about when they consider investing in the stock market. That's the method for realizing gains that gets summed up as "buy low, sell high." You purchase a stock at a certain price and then sell it later at a higher price, thus pocketing the difference.
- However, there is another way to receive cash from an equity investment: dividends. These payments come directly from the company, which distributes some of its cash to shareholders. In an environment where price increases are more uncertain, a dividend provides a potential source of return while you wait for the bull market to return.
- Just to get you started, SA contributor Austin Rogers lays out five dividend stocks to buy as the market sinks.