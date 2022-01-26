Celanese Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETCelanese Corporation (CE)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Celanese (NYSE:CE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $5.06 (+142.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.26B (+42.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- Seeking Alpha's author Wolf Report defines Celanese stock as "Some Ambiguity, Some Upside, Some Risk," at Hold rating.