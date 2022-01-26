Panbela begins phase 2 study of SBP-101 combo to treat pancreatic cancer

Jan. 26, 2022

  • Panbela Therapeutics (PBLA +8.1%) began a global phase 2 trial, dubbed ASPIRE, evaluating SBP-101 in combination with chemotherapy drugs, gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel, in patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.
  • The company has started screening for eligible patients and enrollment is expected to be completed in one year.
  • Panbela plans to conduct the trial at leading cancer centers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific region.
  • Earlier in January, the company announced interim data from a phase 1b study of the SBP-101 combo in patients with with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.
