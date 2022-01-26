Western Digital FQ2 2022 Earnings Preview

  • Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Thursday, January 27th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.12 (+207.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.82B (+23.6% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, WDC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 22 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 21 downward.
  • A look at previous quarter performance.
  • The stock has gained about 8% over the last one year and currently trades at $55.86.
