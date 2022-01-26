Robinhood Markets Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETRobinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.30 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $366.64M
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.
- Recently, Robinhood Markets started rolling out its crypto Wallet beta to 1,000 customers from the top of its waitlist, and plans to expand the program to 10,000 customers by March before expanding it to the rest of the WenWallets waitlist.
- The stock slipped last week after U.K.-based banking app Revolut launched commission-free stock trading in the U.S.
- "Robinhood acquires much of its revenue from options trading, which is hard to sustain.......Its valuation is quite low, and I foresee little further downside if the current fundamentals of the company stay intact," writes Que Capital on Seeking Alpha at stock rating to Hold.
- Robinhood gets mention in this week Seeking Alpha Catalyst Watch among the stocks due to report earnings with large share price swings implied by options trading.