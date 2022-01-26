Atlassian FQ2 2022 Earnings Preview
Jan. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETTEAMBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA2 Comments
- Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Thursday, January 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.39 (+5.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $642.47M (+28.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TEAM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 19 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Buy rating on the stock by contributor who writes: 'Atlassian: Worth The Price'