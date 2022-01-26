KLA Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Jan. 26, 2022
- KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, January 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $5.45 (+68.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.33B (+41.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KLAC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Recently, the stock climbed 20% after CFRA upgrade