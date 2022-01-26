KLA Q2 2022 Earnings Preview

Jan. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETKLA Corporation (KLAC)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, January 27th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $5.45 (+68.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.33B (+41.2% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, KLAC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • Recently, the stock climbed 20% after CFRA upgrade
