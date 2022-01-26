Juniper Networks Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETJuniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.53 (-3.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.27B (+4.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, JNPR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward.