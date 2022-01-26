Mitek Systems FQ1 2022 Earnings Preview
Jan. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETMitek Systems, Inc. (MITK)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Thursday, January 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.16 (+14.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $28.53M (+9.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MITK has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.