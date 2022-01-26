National Instruments Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETNational Instruments Corporation (NATI)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.55 (+7.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $411.42M (+11.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NATI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.