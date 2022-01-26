Momentus ends down streak with big break higher

Jan. 26, 2022

Momentus (MNTS +17.8%) bounces off its post-SPAC low from yesterday with a strong move higher. Volume on MNTS is over 1.2M shares at last check. Shares are still down 4% for the early part of the year.

MNTS is a pre-revenue startup active in the space industry. Looking ahead, the space company plans to offer infrastructure services to support the growing space economy, including in the areas of space transportation, satellite as a service and in-orbit Servicing. Momentus calls in-space transportation its core service.

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) ended Q3 with a cash position of $178M.

