Icahn moves to remove roadblocks in Southwest Gas takeover offer - Bloomberg
Jan. 26, 2022 2:32 PM ETSouthwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Carl Icahn plans to change his $4.2B tender offer for Southwest Gas (SWX +0.7%) to remove any potential roadblocks to a takeover and ensure shareholders get paid, Bloomberg reports.
- In a letter to shareholders, Icahn says he plans to agree to vote only 24.9% of the shares tendered in his offer, which he believes would eliminate the risk that state regulators would block him from taking control of the Las Vegas utility; then he would place the remaining shares in a trust and vote those shares without any consultation with Icahn Enterprises.
- Icahn also would adjust his tender offer so that it would proceed only if the majority of the Southwest board was replaced with his candidates, who would then vote on whether to allow his proposed offer to proceed, according to Bloomberg's account of the letter.
- In November, Southwest Gas' board rejected Icahn's offer to buy up all shares that he does not already own for $75 each.