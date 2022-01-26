US Steel Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETUnited States Steel Corporation (X)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- US Steel (NYSE:X) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.25 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.35B (+108.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, X has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.
- Earlier today, U.S. Steel announced a a strategic investment and partnership with robotics and artificial intelligence studio Carnegie Foundry. The amount of the investment was not disclosed, but U. S. Steel will join Carnegie Foundry's board of directors.
- Steel producers turned sharply lower last week after Stelco Holdings (OTCPK:STZHF) CEO Alan Kestenbaum warned of "significant oversupply and significant shrinkage of demand" affecting the industry.
- What could impact the broader sector be U.S., U.K. upcoming talks aiming at resolving their trade dispute over U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs as well as addressing global excess capacity in steel and aluminum.
- The stock holds attractive dividend grades and maintains A+ grade on Valuation and Growth factors.
- Seeking Alpha author KCI Research writes, "U.S. Steel: A Breakout Stock For 2022," at stock rating of Strong Buy.