Canadian Pacific Railway Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETCanadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.77 (-84.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.61B (-19.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CP has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 20 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward.
- Recently, Ballard Power (NASDAQ:BLDP) said it received additional order to support Canadian Pacific's expansion of its hydrogen locomotives to three from one.
- In the article "Canadian Pacific: Heading For A Write-Down Derailment," Seeking Alpha contributor Patrick Doyle writes "The problem remains that I think they're massively overpaying for Kansas City Southern. This acquisition will come back to haunt them in my view."