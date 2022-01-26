Ford Motor Company (F +1.0%) and Jiangling Motors Corporation (OTC:JGLMY) announce the establishment of the Jiangling Ford Automobile Technology Co. joint venture in China to further collaboration between the two automakers. The new JV will see Ford hold a 49% stake and Jiangling a 51% stake.

The goal is to accelerate growth of Ford’s passenger vehicle business in China through a distribution network built around always-on experience for customers in China.

Under the arrangement, JMC Ford Technology will integrate both partners’ resources and upgrade the existing distribution channel to offer customers in China a strong lineup of Ford brand passenger vehicles manufactured by JMC.

The portfolio of cars being sold through the JV include the Equator Sport joins Ford Territory, Equator, Everest and Tourneo.

Earlier today, Ford updates that demand for the E-Transit is strong.