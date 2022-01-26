FICO FQ1 2022 Earnings Preview
Jan. 26, 2022 2:49 PM ETFair Isaac Corporation (FICO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- FICO (NYSE:FICO) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Thursday, January 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.36 (+22.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $327.89M (+5.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FICO has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.