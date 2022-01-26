Plug Power's broad growth strategy wins new analyst admirer at Susquehanna

Jan. 26, 2022

  • Plug Power (PLUG +2.3%) pops as much as 8% after winning a Positive initial rating and $26 price target from Susquehanna, reflecting its top-line growth potential as the green hydrogen ecosystem develops over the next several years.
  • Plug's shift to a vertically integrated strategy from the manufacture of electrolyzers to fuel cells allows many ways for the company to succeed in the green hydrogen economy, analyst Biju Perincheril says.
  • "We think Plug's ability to provide integrated end-to-end green hydrogen solutions... will put it in a favorable position to generate double-digit annual top-line growth over the next decade," the analyst writes.
  • But Perincheril is only "cautiously optimistic" on green hydrogen overall, saying the sector needs to prove itself by cutting costs and successfully competing against other alternate energy options; he starts coverage of Ballard Power (BLDP +2.4%) and Bloom Energy (BE -0.1%) with Neutral ratings.
  • Plug recently reaffirmed its 2022 revenue guidance of $900M-$925M, but investors were disappointed that the outlook was not raised; Plug shares have shed 30% YTD.
