Will Altria Q4 Earnings support upward revision of 2021 guidance?
Jan. 26, 2022 3:07 PM ETAltria Group, Inc. (MO)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Altria (NYSE:MO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.08 (+9.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5B (-1.0% Y/Y).
- Combustibles showed slow growth in Q3; dig deeper in company presentation for additional insights.
- Company has added non-combustible line of products, responding to consumers’ inclination toward low-risk indulgence.
- on! is a part of the oral tobacco product line, here's a look at its rising share in the category.
- Some related commentary on the company's non-combustible line by SA Contributor who writes, 'Altria’s desire to pivot away to a non-combustible landscape is proving to be challenging, even as it misses out on the increasingly influential ESG-themed flows.'
- Company raised full-year 2021 guidance and expects to deliver adjusted diluted EPS in a range of $4.58 to $4.62; represents a growth rate of 5-6% from a $4.36 base in 2020.
- Over the last 2 years, MO has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward.
- Important news from from the last quarter: Phil Morris rules out the potential for deal with the company
- The stock has gained about 3% over the last 3-month period, and bagged 19% gain during last one year.
- SA Contributor makes some comments, "The company's growth will decelerate as tobacco continues to move toward better smokeless products."
- A comparative price performance of the stock against peers in graphically presentation here. Altria (NYSE:MO) +19.2%; British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) +14.3%; Japan Tobacco +4.4%; Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) +25.6%