DoorDash slides to post-IPO low as earnings jitters pick up

DoorDash (DASH -6.0%) continues its 2022 slide with a down move today that pushed shares below the IPO pricing level of $102 for the first time. The food delivery stock is down more than 25% on year-to-date basis.

The loss of investor confidence in DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) is tied to a move away from high-growth, high-valuation stocks and anxiety over how inflation costs will hit DASH's bottom line when it reports earnings on February 16.

DoorDash (DASH) is still viewed favorably on Wall Street with 15 Buy-equivalent ratings or higher stacking up against 10 Neutral-equivalent ratings and no Sell-equivalent ratings. The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on DASH is flashing Neutral.