Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN) is 4.5% lower today, buffeted by a downgrade to Sell at Goldman Sachs and a new attack from the networks and distributors that went to war with the ratings company during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Goldman Sachs downgraded to Sell from Neutral, pointing to threats to revenue growth coming from both "secular and competitive" challenges.

“As media measurement becomes increasingly complex and varied, we expect new innovators and disrupters to capture market share from NLSN, pressuring its medium-to-longer-term revenue growth outlook,” the firm says. It's trimmed its price target to $17 from $23, implying 8% further downside after today's drop.

Meanwhile, the trade group representing networks and distributors has a new salvo against Nielsen. The Video Advertising Bureau's new report "Behind Billions of Lost TV Impressions" charges the ratings giant with "grossly" understating its erroneous measurement of out-of-home audiences in the COVID-19 pandemic, and lays out what it says was the financial impact.

“The only thing worse than Nielsen’s admitted error of sixty-five consecutive weeks of undercounting TV viewing was their claim of ‘no impact to minimal impact’ from that blunder," says VAB CEO Sean Cunningham. "We now know that error is tracking towards 60 billion lost TV impressions and $700 million worth of TV ads that marketers couldn’t buy because of Nielsen’s second admitted case of 2020-2021 pervasive undercounting."

Major media companies have gradually been bringing Nielsen rivals into consideration for ratings currency; most recently, NBCUniversal partnered with iSpot.tv in the search for better ratings.