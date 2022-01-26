Despite Q4 earnings beat, Anthem shares sluggish today
Jan. 26, 2022 3:19 PM ETAnthem, Inc. (ANTM)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Despite reporting Q4 2021 results that beat on both the top and bottom lines, Anthem (ANTM -3.9%) shares are not responding favorably as a result.
- The health insurer also raised its dividend by 13%. Q4 non-GAAP net income rose to $1.3B, up 98% from the prior-year period. Non-GAAP EPS rose 102.4% Y/Y to $5.14, beating Wall Street expectations of $5.12.
- Anthem was particularly buoyed in the quarter by Medicaid enrollment growth. It rose 20% from Q4 2021 to Q4 2022 to 10.6M enrollees.
- Check out rival UnitedHealth Group's Q4 results from last week.