Ares Management, Westmount Realty recapitalize 6.1M square foot industrial portfolio

Jan. 26, 2022 3:23 PM ETAres Management Corporation (ARES)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Drone view of a distribution warehouse with articulated lorries loading

Justin Paget/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Dallas-based Westmount Realty Capital and a fund managed by the Real Estate Group of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) recapitalize a 51-asset industrial portfolio.
  • As part of the recapitalization, Westmount and Ares (ARES) acquire an institutional-quality portfolio of logistics, bulk distribution and last-mile industrial properties that account for 6.1M square feet located in submarkets of Chicago and Milwaukee.
  • The portfolio is 98.8% leased to a roster of 123 national and regional tenants with an attractive lease rollover profile. The top 10 tenants in the portfolio account for 42.5% of the total leased area with no single tenant accounting for more than 9.9% of the portfolio.
  • Earlier, Ares Management said it's expanding into European Real Estate debt.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.