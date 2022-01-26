Ares Management, Westmount Realty recapitalize 6.1M square foot industrial portfolio
Jan. 26, 2022
- Dallas-based Westmount Realty Capital and a fund managed by the Real Estate Group of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) recapitalize a 51-asset industrial portfolio.
- As part of the recapitalization, Westmount and Ares (ARES) acquire an institutional-quality portfolio of logistics, bulk distribution and last-mile industrial properties that account for 6.1M square feet located in submarkets of Chicago and Milwaukee.
- The portfolio is 98.8% leased to a roster of 123 national and regional tenants with an attractive lease rollover profile. The top 10 tenants in the portfolio account for 42.5% of the total leased area with no single tenant accounting for more than 9.9% of the portfolio.
