McDonald's Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 26, 2022 3:34 PM ETMcDonald's Corporation (MCD)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.34 (+37.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.03B (+13.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MCD has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 23 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 20 upward revisions and 3 downward.
- McDonald's is viewed favorably by Oppenheimer even with Q4 profit forecast to fall short, citing global COVID resurgences, inflation pressures and domestic staffing issues all out in the open.
- Restaurant stocks show gains on Thursday ahead of McDonald's earnings report. It comes as a breather for the restaurant sector where majority stocks are down over the last six weeks as investor reset on valuation.
- In the past, big numbers out of McDonald's have been enough to spark a sector-wide rally.
- Stock price action of the sector peers- Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN), Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR), Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND), and Yum! (NYSE:YUM) - will be of particular interest. Skim through their price performance over the past 1 year.
- Commentary on company's McPlant burger roll out will be closely watched by Beyond Meat's (BYND) investors as the stock popped 8% last week after expansion news.
- Quick recap of 3Q21 earnings report: McDonald's rallies after its bottom line impresses despite labor, cost headwinds.
- Seeking Alpha Authors and Quant Rating is a Hold while on the bullish side Wall Street analysts give a Buy to McDonald's.