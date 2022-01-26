Philips ventilator recall deemed most serious type of recall by FDA
Jan. 26, 2022 3:37 PM ETKoninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- A recall that Philips (PHG -3.3%) began in December of certain Trilogy Evo ventilators has been deemed by the FDA as a Class I recall, the most serious type.
- The ventilators from the Philips Respironics unit were distributed between April 15 and May 24, 2021.
- The ventilators contain a polyester polyurethane raw foam, not intended for use in Trilogy Evo ventilators, that was mistakenly put in them.
- The foam may break down and potentially enter the device's air pathway, according to the FDA.
- The foam is the same type put into other Philips Respironics ventilators and sleep apnea devices that were previously recalled.
- Last month, Seeking Alpha contributor Nicoper Research called the recall a value opportunity.