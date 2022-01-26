Philips ventilator recall deemed most serious type of recall by FDA

Jan. 26, 2022 3:37 PM ETKoninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment

Senior Patient Suffering From Coronavirus Praying on Stretcher

Morsa Images/E+ via Getty Images

  • A recall that Philips (PHG -3.3%) began in December of certain Trilogy Evo ventilators has been deemed by the FDA as a Class I recall, the most serious type.
  • The ventilators from the Philips Respironics unit were distributed between April 15 and May 24, 2021.
  • The ventilators contain a polyester polyurethane raw foam, not intended for use in Trilogy Evo ventilators, that was mistakenly put in them.
  • The foam may break down and potentially enter the device's air pathway, according to the FDA.
  • The foam is the same type put into other Philips Respironics ventilators and sleep apnea devices that were previously recalled.
  • Last month, Seeking Alpha contributor Nicoper Research called the recall a value opportunity.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.