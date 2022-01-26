The Hess (NYSE:HES) Q4 conference call left no doubts as to Management's plans, the Company's production in the Bakken will grow 20%+ between Q3 '21 and Q4 '22. The growth segment growth requiring a 75% capex increase. Although the company's earnings release beat cash flow expectations, earnings expectations and delivered Guyana guidance that was in-line, shares are down ~5% with peers (NYSEARCA:XLE) down down less than 1%.

The quarterly results presentation indicated that the business is reaching an inflection, with Liza Phase II coming online later this quarter. The release indicated the inflection will allow management to begin growing shareholder returns. However, commentary from the call indicates the future shareholder return framework will be built around "providing a base dividend that is higher than the S&P 500 yield" -- with the S&P 500 yield barely over 1%, and Exxon's yield still above 5%, Hess shares are selling off.

The debate of "value versus volume" seemed settled late last year, when Pioneer's (NYSE:PXD) CEO went on CNBC to say his company would use proceeds from higher oil prices to grow shareholder returns, rather than growing production volumes. EOG (NYSE:EOG) and now Hess (HES) have indicated they have different plans, with both focused on growing volumes at the expense of shareholder returns. As the market reacts to the divergent corporate strategies, it's worth noting that Apache (NASDAQ:APA) management announced yesterday that their company repurchased ~9% of shares last quarter alone. Apache is up 7.5% in the past two days, while Hess is down 1.0%.